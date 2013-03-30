Actress Mona Singh is facing embarrassment because of a MMS clip showing a woman who looks suspiciously like Mona indulging in unbecoming sexual behaviour.

Mona Singh said in a statement, “It is just completely appalling and disgraceful that someone on the web can go to the extent of morphing my face onto someone else’s body to create a sensational video! We have filed a severe complaint at the Cyber Crime Cell and are hoping to find the culprit. People need to realise that before being actors we’re respectable women and have family and friends who we’re answerable to and who get affected by negativity that is thrown in our direction.”

She further added, “Thankfully, my family and friends are standing by me like they always have, supporting me to see this through. If today this can happen to me, it can happen to any innocent girl and things like this can ruin lives and careers forever. This is a VERY SERIOUS issue and it needs to stop! As members of the media, journalists and editors should also take a stand against such acts and not provide the culprits with the publicity that they are hoping for as the outcome of their dastardly acts.”

The MMS was leaked Friday, and went viral.