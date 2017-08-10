With Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, superstar Akshay Kumar, and veteran actor Anupam Kher mark their 20th film together in Bollywood.

The duo shares a great friendship off screen, but have enthralled us several times with their impeccable performance on screen.

Here are 5 films where we loved watching the two together:

Aflatoon

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have been a part of several films where audiences have lauded them. Aflatoon which released back in 1997 is one such film. Akshay played a double role as Rocky and Raja where one is a criminal and the other is Anupam Kher’s son-in-law.

Jaan-E-Mann

Jaan-E-Mann is a beautiful musical that tugged at our heartstrings. Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher may not have shared too much screen space in this film, but stole our hearts with their fun banter and comical escapades!

Special 26

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher impersonate the role of fake CBI and Income Tax officers raiding money from the corrupt. Here they kept the audience on tenterhooks wondering what happens next!

Baby

The duo goes through a series of highs and lows in the relationship that they share in the film. They thoroughly entertain us in this action-spy thriller keeping us at the edge of our seats!

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Anupam Kher plays a pivotal role in the Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. This marks Akshay and Anupam’s 20th film together and the audience can’t wait for them to floor us with their performance!

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, KriArj Entertainment, Neeraj Pandey, Plan C Studios, Cape of Good Films LLP and Abundantia Entertainment, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film will release in cinemas on 11th August 2017.