This Is What Yami Gautam Has To Say About Endorsing Fairness Creams

Yami Gautam is the face of a fairness cream brand. While there is a lot of debate about whether actors should endorse fairness creams or not, Yami feels that there is nothing wrong in endorsing it as long as they do not show that not being fair is something to be sad about.

Talking to Koimoi in an interview, the actress said, “If someone says it’s an age of women empowerment, so is it for me. I am a girl, I am self-made, I am independent, I am working, I am making a mark of my own. I have come here the hard way and I am here to stay. I will not run my career or my life based on anybody else’s ideology. That is not what has brought me till here. You can’t take away my credentials as a professional. I don’t think that’s correct.”

She further said, “Talking specifically about fairness creams, I feel that the kind of ads which used to run 20 years back, you can’t have those ads running in today’s time. You can’t do that. Every generation brings a change with itself and I see it as an opportunity for a positive change. In today’s time, the brand is changing. You can advertise your brand in whatever way you feel is right but you cannot show that not being fair is something to be sad about, is something to be upset. Enough of talking has happened, it’s time for action. It’s time we take an action about this. I am saying this myself and the brand is already working on those lines. We had a chat about it. I think it is a very positive change. I don’t have to be a girl to understand this. You have to be a person, a human to understand this. The brand has come up with a foundation, which is going to support girl child education.”

On the work front, Yami Gautam will next be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3, which hits theatres on 12th May.