After Salman Khan gets done with the shoot of his upcoming magnum opus Tiger Zinda Hai, he will start shooting for Remo D’Souza’s dance film with Jacqueline Fernandez.

If the reports are to believed the film could be titled as Go Daddy. A source has disclosed that this is a working title and the final title may get changed, but if the makers don’t get a better option than this then they could stay with the revealed title.

Remo has already claimed how we will see Salman Khan in an altogether different avatar dancing like never before. Seeing Remo’s history in direction and choreographing there are no two thoughts about how will be the dancing moves in the film.

Salman Khan will be seen essaying the role of a father to a 9-year-old girl whereas Jacqueline Fernandez will play a professional dancing teacher. Salman Khan told a leading daily, ”My character, in the film, is a widower, who has a nine-year-old daughter. He has promised his dead wife that he will fulfil every wish made by his daughter. She wants him to participate in a dance competition and enrols his name for it. For the competition, he has to learn to dance. Jackie trains me to do that. Bas dance film karna baaki tha, ab woh bhi kar liya.”

It is said that Bhai has already started learning few dance forms as pre-shoot practice and will be learning more. Remo revealed the film will go on floors by this year’s end and they’re yet to finalize the shooting schedule and location for the film.

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif in Morocco and the film is scheduled to release later this year. Salman doesn’t have any officially announced releases after these two films.