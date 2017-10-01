This Is What Ranbir Kapoor Has To Say About Gauri Khan!

Ranbir Kapoor recently visited Gauri Khan’s new store ‘Gauri Khan Designs’. Gauri Khan Designs is an interior designing store located in Juhu, Mumbai which offers a variety of selections in home decor.

The talented actor spent some quality time in her store and shortlisted some items for his home.

He even had a discussion with Gauri how the items should be placed in his house.

Ranbir was impressed with Gauri and has said some wonderful things about her.

Gauri Khan has posted a video of Ranbir on her social media handle and wrote,”This one is a must watch … honest and so true … hahaha .. thank you … Ranbir”

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor says,”So I collaborated with Gauri on my house, So I know her talent and I have been witness to how she designs the space and makes it her home, at the same time the style quotient, the glamour quotient, everything is very high. I have come to this store for the first time ‘Gauri Khan Designs’ and it’s really exquisite, the kind of stuff she has put together from different parts of the world. Each section, each floor of the store is something you will have to see to believe it, so please come and see Gauri Khan Designs store.”

Gauri Khan has established herself as one of the most elegant and suave interior designers.

She has revamped several top-notch properties. Ranbir is not the only actor who visited Gauri’s store, earlier actors like Rani Mukherji, Sussane Khan, Farah Khan to name a few had also visited. Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic which is slated to release next year.