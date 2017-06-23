Actress Sridevi on Thursday said language won’t be a barrier for her 19-year-old daughter Jhanvi when it comes to her acting debut.

Asked if she would let Jhanvi make her acting debut with a Tamil film, Sridevi told reporters: “I don’t think language will be a barrier. If we come across a good script and if we feel it will be good for her, then why not?”

While there are rumours that the 19-year-old might be cast in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff, there are also reports that she might be a part of Karan’s Hindi remake of award-winning Marathi film Sairat, of which he has acquired the remake rights.

Amid speculations that Jhanvi will be launched by Karan Johar, Sridevi added that it's too early to talk about her daughter's acting career.

She was in Chennai to promote the Tamil dubbed version of “Mom“, slated for July 7 release.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is in news these days due to a lot of reasons, including speculations over her Bollywood debut, her being a regular face at B-Town parties and her alleged love interest Ishaan Khattar. Grapevine is abuzz that Jhanvi is dating Shahid Kapoor’s half brother Ishaan Khattar.

Jhanvi and Ishaan were recently spotted attending Baywatch’s screening together and their photos went viral. The two, who are about to make their film career debut, were earlier spotted at the screening of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Ishaan Khattar will reportedly make his debut film with renowned Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi in his movie titled Beyond the Clouds.