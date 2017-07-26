Amy Jackson is all set to execute a big action scene for her forthcoming movie, Shankar’s 2.0 featuring megastar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

The gorgeous and talented actress, who is excited to shoot a big action scene for the first time ever, has already started prepping up for the same. If sources are to be believed, Amy will learn to drive and operate a crane for a crucial scene in 2.0.

A source says, “Considering it’s a huge action scene that involves Amy to operate a crane for the first time, the production house has arranged for a team to guide her and supervise the scene. In fact, the director had also offered a body-double for the sequence, but Amy decided to perform the scene herself. She has been trained for other action sequences.”

Amy informed, “I am looking forward to it. I am fortunate to be part of Robot. I will be shooting for the climax scene. I was given the option to use a body double, but I wanted to do it myself. The whole team has been supportive, and I am sure I will manage to do it.”

The actress will also be seen shaking a leg with megastar Rajinikanth. Talking about the big song and dance sequence to be shot over a period of 12 days, Amy informed, “We have completed the shoot for 2.0. Only a song is left. Rajini and I are going to shoot for a 12-day song schedule next month. We are notravelingng for the song, it will be indoors. There will be a huge set erected for the same, much like Shankar’s style.”