This is the reason why Tamil Outfit is Protesting Against Rajinikanth

On Monday, the Chennai police detained 30 members of the Thamizhar Munetra Padai (TMP), who took out a rally towards the Poes Garden residence of Rajinikanth condemning his alleged joining of politics.

TMP members, headed by leader Veeralakshmi, raised slogans against Rajinikanth claiming that there were millions of Tamils in Tamil Nadu who can rule the state. They don’t want an actor from a neighboring state to come and rule them just to earn his livelihood.

The police forcefully stopped the TMP members on the Cathedral Road, less than a kilometer from the actor’s residence. The protesters were going to lay siege to the actor’s residence. The protesters burnt the effigy of the actor when they were stopped by the police on the Cathedral Road. The police prevented them from doing so.

The police have increased the security at Rajinikanth’s house now. “Following reports that members of a fringe group were planning to protest in front of Rajinikanth’s house, we requested for police protection. Everything is under control as of now,” a source close to Rajinikanth told IANS.

The actor has expressed disappointment over some Tamilians spreading hatred on social media. “I feel sorry for some Tamil people spreading hatred on social media. Never thought they will stoop so low,” Rajinikanth had said last week during an interaction with fans.

His comment irked members of Tamizhar Munnetra Padai, who demand an apology. The actor has insisted that he is very much a Tamilian. “I lived in Karnataka for 23 years and in Tamil Nadu for 43 years. Although I came as a Marathi from Karnataka, you people nurtured me, made me a true Tamilian,” he said.

He has said he will take a decision on joining politics when the time comes.