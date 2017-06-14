Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma have taken the Internet by storm ever since the first announcement of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal‘. The posters of their film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, were out recently and have received a spectacular response.

The posters are said to have captured the liveliness of the characters, their chemistry, and the locations.

Looking for all the love and appreciation the posters have been receiving, the makers have started a promotional activity on Facebook and Twitter for fans to customize the poster with their own pictures and names.

The online audience showed their excitement for the film by participating enthusiastically.

They were delighted to have their own relationships being celebrated in ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ style as their names are replaced with Harry and Sejal on the same template as the poster. The activity reached out to about 2 cr people on Facebook and Twitter in less than a day.

Check out few pictures of fans and their customized posters:

Here's a special something for your special moment!❤ #JabHarryMetSejal pic.twitter.com/Ow2EpU3bm9 — Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) June 14, 2017

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan got trolled online by a Twitter user for the title of “Jab Harry Met Sejal”.

It was actor Ranbir Kapoor who suggested the title for the Imtiaz Ali directorial. Though he is thrilled about it, not all seem to be happy. A Twitter user, Sejal Badala, wrote: “SRK thanks for turning me into a meme.”

The superstar then took a potshot at her surname. “I am so sorry Sejal Badala. Hope you like my next film title better. It’s called ‘Badala… oops ‘Badle Ki Aag’,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, SRK’s “Dear Zindagi” co-star Alia Bhatt also got “very upset” as her title didn’t make it to the finals.

To her, he said: “Your title I have kept for the film you and I do next.”

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is slated to release on 4th August, 2017.