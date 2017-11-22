We all know that the very beautiful Jacqueline Fernandez is a complete health freak and she loves to work out the most.

The Kick actress often shares her work out pictures and videos on her Instagram account which literally gives us some fitness goals (or maybe they make us jealous! :P).

Recently, she shared a picture on her Instagram account and captioned it as, ‘Yogini with @lanaroxy.’ In the picture we can see Jacqueline doing yoga on a pole and flaunting her hot body by balancing on the pole.

'Yogini' with @lanaroxy ⭐️

Later, Jacqueline challenged her Judwaa 2 co-star Varun Dhawan to copy her yogini pose. Varun being Varun, he was quick to accept the challenge and posted his version of the yogini pose.

In the picture, Varun balanced himself with folded legs and he almost copied the exact pose of Jacqueline. We can also see Jacqueline standing beside him and cheering him up. Varun shared the picture and wrote, “Not as easy as it looks. Thanks @jacquelinef143 and @lanaroxy. Really helps build up core fitness and flexibility. You gotta keep mixing it up.” It seems that Varun and Jacqueline are having a great fitness session. We are sure that these pictures will motivate you too!

Not as easy as it looks. Thanks @jacquelinef143 and @lanaroxy. Really helps build up core fitness and flexibility. You gotta keep mixing it up

This duo recently tasted the huge success of their film, Judwaa 2. Their chemistry in the film was quite praised by everyone and they managed to leave a mark with their amazing acting skills.

On the work front, Varun recently wrapped the first schedule of Shoojit Sircar’s film, October which also stars Banita Sandhu. While Jacqueline has started shooting for Race 3 with Salman Khan in Mumbai. She is also shooting for the film Drive in which she is paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.