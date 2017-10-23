This Is How Shraddha Kapoor Wished Prabhas On His Birthday!

Marking the birthday of Superstar Prabhas, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to share warm wishes for her co-star. Shraddha will be seen opposite Prabhas in the trilingual film Saaho.

The film which is touted as an ultramodern flick will showcase Shraddha playing the love interest of Prabhas.

Wishing India’s darling, Shraddha wrote, “He is truly 1 of a kind. One of the nicest human beings I have ever met. No wonder he is loved so much! Happy happy birthday Prabhas!!!🎂❤”

Earlier this month, Shraddha wrapped her first schedule of Saaho and returned from Hyderabad with a wonderful shooting experience with Prabhas. The actress timely updated her fans with the feasts Prabhas would treat her with while on sets.

Shraddha had shared with her virtual followers,” 1st schedule wrap on #SAAHO Bittersweet feelings. Have had an amazing time shooting with a fabulous team. Felt so at home in #Hyderabad.”

The teaser poster of Saaho featuring Prabhas was unveiled today, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

The mystique poster further raises anticipation levels by keeping the viewer guessing about Prabhas’ character and the genre of the film.

From prolonged speculation around the female lead of the film that was later announced to be played by Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, to the genre of the film, team ‘Saaho‘ have had the audience hooked to learn about the trilingual.

The makers of the film have kept Prabhas and Shraddha’s look and character under wraps, further building tremendous curiosity.

Witten and directed by Sujeeth, Saaho will hit the screens next year. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Sahoo is expected to deliver a triumph of scale, size, and spectacle.

A UV Creations production Sahoo is produced by Vamsi and Pramod and directed by Sujeeth – is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country. Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya, are sure to jazz up our playlists. You can expect the director of photography Madhie and production designer Sabu Cyril to do a spectacular job with the film.