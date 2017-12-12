This Is How Much Virat Kohli Spent For Anushka Sharma’s Wedding Ring!

Virushka are breaking the internet with their wedding shenanigan pictures. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding which took place at a remote countryside resort in Tuscany, Italy with only close friends and family members to witness has been the biggest talk of the town since the last 12hrs. The internet is abuzz with their new photos and videos being shared every now and then.

Adding to all these nitty-gritty details of their much talked about the wedding is a new one. Turns out Virat was very particular about the kind of ring he was looking for his sweetheart as a source close to the couple revealed while talking to Bollywoodlife.com, “He’s picked a very rare diamond ring for Anushka that has been specially crafted by an ace designer from Austria. The design is unimaginably beautiful and reflects surprising elements, every time you see it from different angles. It costs about Rs 1 crore but it’s totally worth the money because whoever will see it, definitely wouldn’t be able to take their eyes off it.” Indeed, Anushka is one lucky woman to have a soul mate like Virat.

This might be a mere coincidence, but their wedding date clashes with the actress’s debut with YRF film’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi date nine years ago. Anushka and Virat got married just a day before her debut film turns 9 years.

As per a statement issued by the two, they will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December 2017 which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December 2017. The source further added, “Post their wedding the newlywed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi.”

Here’s wishing the newlyweds a hearty congratulation for their lives ahead.