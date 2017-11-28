This Is How Katrina Kaif Showcased Her Excitement For Fukrey Returns!

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress Katrina Kaif took to Facebook to share her excitement for the sequel of 2013’s sleeper hit Fukrey, titled Fukrey Returns.

Katrina Kaif shared the video wherein Hunny, Choocha and Lali are caged with a Tiger, while Bholi Punjaban dons a stern look. Katrina Kaif who will be seen in the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger has shown her interest, particularly in the video with a tiger.

Katrina Kaif made a sweet gesture by sharing the video saying, “FukreyReturns ….. Go watch ! 🌟.“

The makers of Fukrey Returns have adopted innovative ideas to promote the comic entertainer. While earlier the team shared short introductory ideas to highlight the characters of the film, now the makers have shared videos to showcase the madness that would unfold in the film.

Katrina Kaif who had earlier showcased her excitement for the film by commenting on the Fukrey Returns live teaser launch, yet again took to Facebook to share the video for Fukrey returns.

Fukrey Returns which releases two weeks before the action film Tiger Zinda Hai, has received the support from both its lead actors, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Salman Khan had earlier given a thumbs up to the song Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai from Fukrey Returns as he made an impromptu visit to the Fukras in a studio in Mumbai.

The makers of Fukrey Returns have been tickling the audience with their innovative and hilarious videos.The first video showcases the Fukras Choocha and Lali in a massage and spa session where they encounter a tiger. The second video features Bholi Punjaban and the caged Fukras with a tiger. In another video, the Fukras are seen shamed by a software application as the gang tries to find their chances to impress girls. The final video has Bholi Punjaban electrocuting Choocha, Hunny and Lali.

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey made a huge buzz in 2013. The 2013 film won hearts with its unusual concept and emerged as a hit at the box office.

The story of four Fukras trying to make easy money pleased everyone and when the sequel was announced everyone was naturally delighted. While the audience was curious to witness the story of Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar going forward, the trailer of the film added to the excitement.

The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the trailer of ‘Fukrey Returns‘ too grabbed the same essence making the film even more interesting.

The songs from the film Mehbooba, Pej Gaya Khalara and Ishq De Fanniyar have further added to the excitement of the audience.

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December 2017.