Gen-X star Harshvardhan Kapoor, who will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi, has 3 distinct looks in the film – a skinny college-geek, a middle aged-bald man and a muscular vigilante. The Kapoor lad went all out to transform into each of his drastically different looks.

The actor first dropped over 6 kgs through intense cardio last year to play the college boy and then sported a fake paunch and a bald patch for his middle-aged avatar.

To look the part of the muscular vigilante, Harsh trained in martial arts with MMA fighter Andrew Neal, for specific sequences that include hand-to-hand combat and mixed martial arts action scenes.

The young star even met with an injury while shooting last week, but continued training, hitting the gym even after 14-hour shifts.

Says Harsh, “Even after long shifts, I hit the gym as I have to try and hold on to as much muscle as possible while filming intense action scenes. I hurt my head and I cut my arms badly in two places while trying a jump, but it’s fine. It’s all part of acting.”

Earlier a source from the sets had informed us that: “Harshvardhan has impressed Vikramaditya Motwane (director of the film) and the team working on ‘Bhavesh Joshi’. Despite being a star kid and hailing from cinema lineage, he is very down to earth and keen to learn.”

“Since he plays a middle class guy and not a typical hero in the film, he suggested sitting with the rest of the team to get his hair and make-up done. Unlike the other stars, he doesn’t roam with a major entourage and enjoys learning things on the set, interacting with people who work behind the scenes and improving his craft,” the source added.