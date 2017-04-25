Gen-X star Harshvardhan Kapoor, who will next be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi, has 3 distinct looks in the film – a skinny college-geek, a middle aged-bald man and a muscular vigilante. The Kapoor lad went all out to transform into each of his drastically different looks.


The actor first dropped over 6 kgs through intense cardio last year to play the college boy and then sported a fake paunch and a bald patch for his middle-aged avatar.

Harshvardhan Kapoor puts major work into his Bhavesh Joshi transformation!
Harshvardhan Kapoor puts major work into his Bhavesh Joshi transformation!

To look the part of the muscular vigilante, Harsh trained in martial arts with MMA fighter Andrew Neal, for specific sequences that include hand-to-hand combat and mixed martial arts action scenes.

The young star even met with an injury while shooting last week, but continued training, hitting the gym even after 14-hour shifts.

Harshvardhan Kapoor puts major work into his Bhavesh Joshi transformation!
Harshvardhan Kapoor puts major work into his Bhavesh Joshi transformation!

Says Harsh, “Even after long shifts, I hit the gym as I have to try and hold on to as much muscle as possible while filming intense action scenes. I hurt my head and I cut my arms badly in two places while trying a jump, but it’s fine. It’s all part of acting.”

Earlier a source from the sets had informed us that: “Harshvardhan has impressed Vikramaditya Motwane (director of the film) and the team working on ‘Bhavesh Joshi’. Despite being a star kid and hailing from cinema lineage, he is very down to earth and keen to learn.”

“Since he plays a middle class guy and not a typical hero in the film, he suggested sitting with the rest of the team to get his hair and make-up done. Unlike the other stars, he doesn’t roam with a major entourage and enjoys learning things on the set, interacting with people who work behind the scenes and improving his craft,” the source added.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here