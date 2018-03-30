Gurmeet Choudhary shares a great rapport with his staff members and assistants and they share a cordial working relationship with him since a long time.

Recently, the large-hearted actor decided to take his association with one of his personal assistants to another level by helping him arrange his wedding ceremony.

Gurmeet is extremely close to the people who have been working with him since a long time and considers them as his family members. When he got to know that his spot boy is planning to get married but he is actually running short of funds, he immediately decided to sponsor all the expenses.