Gurmeet Choudhary shares a great rapport with his staff members and assistants and they share a cordial working relationship with him since a long time.
Recently, the large-hearted actor decided to take his association with one of his personal assistants to another level by helping him arrange his wedding ceremony.
Gurmeet is extremely close to the people who have been working with him since a long time and considers them as his family members. When he got to know that his spot boy is planning to get married but he is actually running short of funds, he immediately decided to sponsor all the expenses.
The event took place in Nashik recently but Gurmeet couldn’t attend it since he was in Indonesia around the same time.
Says Gurmeet, “He’s family to me. We have been working together for a long time. I am very happy to make this addition to my extended work family. I wish him all the love and I will always be there for him.”
The actor who is shooting for JP Dutta’s Paltan in Indonesia decided to treat his Indonesia fans in a big way. The talented actor set an entire day aside to spend time with them, took them out for lunch and even danced with them. He later obliged them with pictures and selfies.