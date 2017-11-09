Ali Fazal who has charmed everyone with his look and role in his Hollywood movie Victoria and Abdul is undergoing a transformation for his upcoming video-on-demand show, Mirzapur. The actor is gearing up to get tougher for his role in this show produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel banner.

Ali will be seen playing an intense character of a gangster and it requires him to get a strong and rough physical appearance. He has been working a lot to build his body according to the character’s requirement. He continued to workout throughout his international tour while he attended premieres for Victoria and Abdul around the world. The team has started shooting for the same in Benaras.

Mirzapur is a crime drama directed by Karan Anshuman and produced under Excel Banner. A source close to the actor says, “ Ali has been workout rigoursly in west as well because that time he was juggling between Victoria and Abdul promotions as well as preparing for the role. He was working out 4 hours a day and after coming back to India he continued working out under the guidance of Rakesh Udiyar who is a very well known celebrity fitness trainer and also has trained Aamir Khan in Dangal.”

The source further adds, “ Ali is from Lucknow and it the place is known for food and due to his strict diet he had to sacrifice on some of the eatables . He is suppose to intake proteins in every 2 hours. At the beginning it was a little difficult for him but then he managed and is still following the same.”