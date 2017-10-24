Advait Chandan, who has made his directorial debut with Secret Superstar — a simple tale about a teenaged girl chasing her dreams — says the response to the movie is like a “dream”.

“I went to a theatre full of people and they clapped and laughed and were moved by the film. It gave me goosebumps… This has been such a dream response. I keep pinching myself to check if it’s real,” Chandan said in a statement.

The film, backed by superstar Aamir Khan, features Dangal girl Zaira Wasim as Insiya, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

On whether Aamir’s presence has helped a film like “Secret Superstar” to pull the crowds into the theatres, Chandan told the media here on Monday: “Yes, but it is not just about his acting in the film, but the whole project. Aamir’s presence amplified the film ‘Secret Superstar‘.

“No production house was ready to support the film. The way Aamir Khan Productions has supported the film with all resources and mounted the project, is great. Only AK can do that.”

Chandan is a former manager of Aamir, who plays Shakti Kumaarr in the movie.

“I wrote the part of Shakti Kumaarr and I convinced him to play the part, so I take full credit of his casting. In the beginning, he was hesitant, but then he also started enjoying the character.”

Trade analysts have said the film, which has a new director, a 17-year-old as its lead and a cameo by Aamir in a quirky avatar as Shakti Kumaarr, is drawing the audience by word of mouth.

The film fraternity had also spread a positive buzz about the movie on social media prior to its release.

It is produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios and Akash Chawla.