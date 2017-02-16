This filmmaker was Aditya Roy Kapur’s valentine this year!

While B-Town celebs are often caught off-guard with their alleged boyfriend/girlfriend on special occasions, here is an actor who was spotted with a filmmaker on Valentine’s Day evening!

Yes, Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted leaving a Bandra restaurant with none other than Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri. They were all smiles and hugged each other before getting into their respective cars. When asked how he celebrated Valentine’s Day, the actor wittily replied, “With Mohit! Mohit is my valentine!”

This meeting makes us curious whether another romantic film is on the cards! Don’t you think the same?

On the work front, Aditya was last seen in Shaad Ali’s Ok Jaanu opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Mohit Suri is presently filming his upcoming directorial Half Girlfriend (based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel by the same name) starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.