Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar collaborated for the first time on Mujhse Shaadi Karogi directed by David Dhawan. The film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala released on 30th July 2004 and proved to be one of the biggest hits of that year as the lifetime collections stood at approximately Rs 30 crore. Even 14 years after the release, the film is spoken about today by the audience for two reasons i.e. Salman Khan’s Towel Dance in Jeene Ke Hai Char Din and Akshay Kumar’s phenomenal comic timing. The movie was the fourth biggest hit of 2004 after Veer Zaara, Main Hoon Na and Dhoom. It was the biggest opener at that time for both Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar as it collected Rs 2.45 crore on its opening day.

The Tom and Jerry fights between Salman and Akshay in the film for the female lead i.e. Priyanka Chopra was appreciated and accepted with open arms by the audience. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi became the highest grossing film back then for Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala, however it was the third highest grossing film for Salman Khan after Hum Aapke Hai Koun and Hum Saath Saath Hai. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi commands a good repeat value and some scenes never fail to bring a smile on your face. This is something that makes the film memorable.

Now coming to the second film that released on this day in the past. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi’s Once Upon A Time In Mumbai released on 30th July 2010 and is till date considered one of the finest films made on underworld in Bollywood. The movie collected approximately Rs 60 crore in India and proved to be a smash hit. Ajay Devgn being the reliable actor delivered one of his finest performances till date and mouthed all the dialogues with utmost conviction. Emraan Hashmi on the other hand held his ground against a power house of talent like Ajay Devgn and managed to make his presence felt. The music of film was appreciated and so was the trailer, which resulted in a promising start of over Rs 5.50 crore at the Box-Office. The dialogues from Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai are recalled even today.

Upon its release, the film proved to be second highest grossing film of all time for Ajay Devgn and the highest grossing film of all time for Emraan Hashmi. The performances, chemistry between Devgn and Hashmi, storyline and the music makes Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai a memorable film.