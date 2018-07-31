This Day That Hit: When Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali Khan Made This Day Memorable!

The date 31st July saw the release of two hit films in the past i.e. Love Aaj Kal in 2009 and Drishyam in 2015. Talking first about Love Aaj Kal, it was one of the most hyped film of 2009 and why not? It was a quintessential romantic comedy with chartbuster music and an accepted theatrical trailer. The film was also awaited because it was Imtiaz Ali’s third directorial after two memorable films i.e. Socha Na Tha and Jab We Met. The film proved to be the second biggest opener of the year after 3 Idiots as it raked in Rs 8.02 crores on its opening day.

The word of mouth was quite positive, and it ended its run at the Box-Office at collections close to Rs 67.00 crores. An interesting trivia about the film is the fact that it was initially titled “Elastic”, however director Imtiaz Ali changed it at the last minute. Love Aaj Kal was the second clean hit of Deepika Padukone’s career, and since then she never looked back.

The second film that released on this date i.e. Drishyam is one Ajay Devgn’s career most memorable film. The film, which was a remake of Mohanlal’s classic by the same name was a slow starter at the Box-Office, however the positive word of mouth helped it post a strong total at the Box-Office and emerge a hit. The film took a relatively slow start of Rs 8.00 crores and ended its run at collections around Rs 76.16 crores, thereby emerging a success. Drishyam also marked Ajay Devgn’s return to the character driven roles after an over dose of action entertainers like Action Jackson, Singham Returns, Himmatwala, Son of Sardaar to name a few. The movie also marked the return of Ajay Devgn and Tabu around 15 years after Takshak. It was commendable of Drishyam to do such business since it was releasing just 2 weeks after a Box-Office havoc called Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 3 weeks after the release of Baahubali.

