Baahubali’s lead actor Prabhas only recently revealed his secret crush, while gushing about her, looking completely smitten. It is none other than Raveena Tandon! The gorgeous actress, who stole hearts dancing to Mast Mast and Tip Tip Barsa Pani, has a fan in the superstar.

Recently, when Prahas was asked about his crush, he admitted that it is Raveena. He said, ‘I am a big a fan of Raveena! Every time I saw the song from Andaz Apna Apna – Elo Ji Sanam, I saw that song I was like wow!'”

Interestingly, Raveena’s husband Anil Thadani distributed Bahubali and he is an integral part of the blockbuster. A source informs, “In fact, the actors and makers of Bahubali are a close friend and part of a group in Hyderabad and whenever they are in Mumbai they visit Anil and Raveena.”

A picture of Raveena and her husband meeting Prabhas, Anushka and Rana Daggubati in Hyderabad had gone viral few months ago. They had also indulged in some delicious Hyderabadi cuisine that day and even presented ‘Baahubali’ sword to the leads.

“When the producer and Rana Daggubati first met Anil, they told him about Prabhas being a mad fan of Raveena. When Prabhas visited Anil and Raveena for dinner the last time, he clicked selfies with the gorgeous actress,” the source adds.

Parbhas will soon be seen in Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor in a lead role.