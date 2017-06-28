Actor-filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia will play Shah Rukh Khan’s father in his ‘dwarf’ film directed by Anand L Rai. Dhulia has already completed shooting for his part in the present schedule of the film and will need to shoot for 2-3 days in its next schedule.

Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a dwarf in the film. There is a guest appearance in the movie which SRK is interested in offering to Salman Khan. If Salman agrees to do the role, then fans will be able to catch the two superstars on-screen together again after Tubelight. The yet-untitled film will also feature Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Expressing his excitement to be a part of the much-anticipated project, Tigmanshu Dhulia said it was ‘really fun’ to play SRK’s on-screen father. The filmmaker has come in front of the camera for several films including Hero, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Shahid, Gangs of Wasseypur series and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster. He has helmed movies like Paan Singh Tomar, which fetched him the National Award in 2013, Bullet Raja, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster series and Charas among others.

He is presently gearing up for the release of his next directorial Raag Desh, which stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah in key roles. The film captures the courtroom drama of the trials conducted by the British government in 1945 against the top brass of the Indian National Army, established by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The trials made India aware of the heroic deeds and struggles of the INA, which was till then suppressed by the British authorities through strongly armed press censorship. As the trial progressed, the entire nation was galvanized into the final call for independence, leading to Mumbai Naval Mutiny and crumbling of British Empire.