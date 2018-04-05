This Actor Is All Set To Star In The Hindi Remake Of Arjun Reddy

Early this year, it was official that Sandeep Vanga’s Telugu film Arjun Reddy was going to get its Hindi remake as the rights of the film were brought by Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios.
According to early reports, Shahid Kapoor was going to play the lead in the film but now a report in Mumbai Mirror stated that Arjun Kapoor is all set to star in this remake. The director and the leading lady for the Hindi remake are yet to be finalized.
This hit film has already got a Tamil remake as Varma. The film was directed by Balan who recently helmed Nachiyaar. The film featured Chiyaan Vikram’s son – Dhruv. The film tells the story of a young and brilliant medico titular character, Arjun Reddy with anger management issues.The film deals with the contemporary issues in urban youth upon love failure and received critical acclaim and gained a cult following among youth in Telangana.
Trending
- Kiran Rao: “I Think A Lot Of People Forget How Much Women Do”
- Blackbuck Poaching Case Live Update: Salman Khan Arrives, Hearing To Begin Soon!
Apart from this film, the actor is currently busy shooting for the second schedule of Namastey England with Parineeti Chopra. Arjun Kapoor has completed the shoot for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which also stars Parineeti Chopra. This duo was last seen in Ishaqzaade. He also has Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.
The actor will kick off the remake in 2019.