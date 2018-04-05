This Actor Is All Set To Star In The Hindi Remake Of Arjun Reddy

Early this year, it was official that Sandeep Vanga’s Telugu film Arjun Reddy was going to get its Hindi remake as the rights of the film were brought by Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios.

According to early reports, Shahid Kapoor was going to play the lead in the film but now a report in Mumbai Mirror stated that Arjun Kapoor is all set to star in this remake. The director and the leading lady for the Hindi remake are yet to be finalized.

This hit film has already got a Tamil remake as Varma. The film was directed by Balan who recently helmed Nachiyaar. The film featured Chiyaan Vikram’s son – Dhruv. The film tells the story of a young and brilliant medico titular character, Arjun Reddy with anger management issues.The film deals with the contemporary issues in urban youth upon love failure and received critical acclaim and gained a cult following among youth in Telangana.