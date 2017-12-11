This Actor Could Play Amitabh Bachchan’s Father If Asked For

Actor Anil Kapoor rumoured to be playing on-screen father to Salman Khan in Race 3, says he is even open to playing dad to megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a film.

Anil, who steered clear from commenting on the buzz, has featured in all instalments of the Race series.

Asked if he is playing father to Salman in the franchise’s third project, he said, “I don’t have a problem with it. I am also ready to play the role of Amitji’s (Amitabh Bachchan) father as I am an actor.”

“I have signed a non-disclosure clause, so I won’t be able to give much details of the film, but all I can say is that I have been a part of both Race films earlier.”

“But the story of Race 3 is very different and having said that, I think all elements of previous part of Race are intact in this film as well for the audience’s entertainment.”

Anil has just finished shooting his portions for Fanne Khan, which also features his Taal co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

“I always had good relations with everybody. And I had a great experience working with Aishwarya in this film too. I finished shooting of my portions for the film (on Friday) and now the shoot of Fanne Khan has been completed from my side.

“I think the shooting of 2-3 songs is remaining,” he added on the sidelines of an event where he hosted a screening of Amazon Prime Originals series The Grand Tour here on Saturday night.

The event was attended by Bollywod celebrities Amit Sadh, Saiyami Kher, Natasha Suri, Atul Kasbekar, Ronit Roy, Darshan kumar, Armaan Malik, Neha Sharma, RJ Malishka, Angad Bedi, Gaurav Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Sapna Pabbi.