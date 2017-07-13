Adnan Sami has shared the first photos of his daughter Medina on Twitter and she looks like a little angel! The singer and his wife Roya Sami turned parents to Medina on 8th May this year and now he finally shared a glimpse of his little bundle of joy!

Check out the photos of Medina with her parents here:

Adnan captioned the images, “It gives me great pleasure in sharing the photos of our beloved daughter Medina with you…May God bless her always…”

An elated Adnan said “Roya and I are floating on Cloud 9 feeling blessed beyond words with the arrival of Medina… Indeed sabar ka phal Medina hai!”

Why did they name their daughter Medina? The singer told a leading daily, “I have named her after the city of Medina, which embraced Prophet Mohammed when he was forced to leave Mecca. Even today, the city is known for its love and hospitality. It’s also here that you’ll hear the most beautiful Azaan, immersing you in a wave of spirituality. So, I felt that Medina was an apt name for my baby.”

Adnan Sami has recently won accolades for the first look of his debut film “Afghan… In Search Of Home”, a musical Directed by Radhika Rao & Vinay Sapru. Adnan will be seen playing a musician in this movie. The movie is the perfect entertainer with drama, emotion and music. This project will be Adnan’s first project as an Indian. The makers have already released Adnan’s first look from the film and the singer looks absolutely unrecognisable.

Adnan is known for crooning numbers like Bhar do jholi and Sun Zara for Bollywood films. It will certainly be interesting to see how Adnan performs as an actor now that he is debuting in films too!