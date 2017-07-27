These 3 Films To Be Premiered At The Toronto International Film Festival

Three Indian films, including Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz (The Brawler) and Hansal Mehta’s Omerta and The Hungry by Bornila Chatterjee., will represent the country at the 42nd edition of the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival where works from the US, Britain, France, Germany, and Spain will also be shown from September 7-17.

As part of the Special Presentations 2017, Mukkabaaz (The Brawler) will have its World Premiere as also The Hungry by Bornila Chatterjee.

“And Team Mukkabaaz is going to TIFF 2017,” Anurag posted on Facebook.

National Award winning filmmaker Mehta’s Omerta, starring National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao, will have its World Premiere at TIFF in the Special Presentations Opening Film category.

Mehta said in a statement, Omerta is my most provocative film so far. It is a chilling political thriller – a reminder of the volatile times we live in. I’m delighted for the entire team that has patiently and diligently worked on this very difficult film.”

Excited about the world premiere at TIFF, Rajkummar said, “I’m extremely happy that it’s been selected for TIFF. After ‘Shahid’ it’s my next film that’s been selected for this prestigious film festival.

“Omerta has a very universal connect. It talks about issues that everyone in the world can relate to, especially in the times that we are living in and I think it’s mine and Hansal Sir’s most explosive film together till date.”

For producer Nahid Khan, who is making her debut at TIFF with Omerta, it is a big moment.

Producer Shailesh Singh, who has teamed up with Mehta and Rajkummar again after Shahid and Aligarh, said: “It is a wonderful feeling.”

As part of the Special Presentations Closing Film, Victoria and Abdul by Stephen Frears will have its North American Premiere. It is Indian actor Ali Fazal’s Hollywood leading debut.