Director Ananth Mahadevan is all set to showcase Aksar 2 to the audience on the 6th of October. However, he feels that the film is being perceived as an erotica, which it is not. In fact, Aksar 2 is a thrilling suspense drama that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

“The first Aksar was about a man asking another to seduce his wife, so it automatically lent itself to being a steamy film. But Aksar 2 is not in that genre at all. It is about six people coming together and playing mind games and then realizing that things can boomerang. It is a classic suspense, old fashioned noir,” explained the concerned director.

The first trailer that was presented to the audience had a couple of love making scenes between Zareen Khan and Abhinav Shukla. However, Ananth exclaims that films today do have steamy scenes but that doesn’t make it an erotica!

“Yes, there are some kisses between Zareen and Abhinav, but smooches are common in films now. There were more kisses in Lipstick Under My Burkha but you don’t call that an erotic film,” Mahadevan added.

“I don’t want to mislead the audience. Aksar 2 is not just about steamy scenes but is a nail biting suspense thriller. I want my female audiences to come in,” Ananth concluded.

Presented by Siddhivinayak Creations, Aksar 2 is produced by Narendra Bajaj, Varun Bajaj and Chirag Bajaj. Directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, with music composed by Mithoon and lyrics penned by Sayeed Quadri, Aksar 2 stars Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Zareen Khan, Mohit Madaan, Lillete Dubey and Sreesanth. The film is slated to release on October 6th, 2017.