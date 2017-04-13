Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the most loved couple of B-Town. However, during the recent days, there were rumors that the couple have parted ways.

To everyone’s surprise, Deepika and Ranveer made a joint appearance at Karan Johar’s bash recently. Apart from that, a picture of the two stars hugging each other went viral on the internet. But wait there seems to be something fishy in the picture.

The photo of the two seems to be photoshopped. The original picture has Deepika hugging her good friend and journalist Jitesh Pillai. Check it out!

After working together in movies like Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani the two will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati.

Ranveer Singh will portray the character of Allauddin Khilji, while Shahid and Deepika will play the role of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh of Mewar and Rani Padmini of Chittorgarh in the movie.

The movie is produced VIACOM 18 Motion Pictures along with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Unfortunately, Padmavati has faced a lot of obstacles during its shoot. The sets of the film were vandalized twice, first in Rajasthan and then in Maharashtra.

Apart from Padmavati, Ranveer will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, in which he will be seen essaying the role of a rapper.

“I’m making a song on the side right now and I have started dabbling a little bit in music… As part of my prep towards ‘Gully Boy‘, I met one of my favorite rappers Vivian ‘Divine’ and hung out with him recently. It’s nice that I am already enjoying the process. It’s one of the tracks that I am making on the side. So, it’s a one-off but it’s very similar to the stuff that I will be doing when I tackle ‘Gully Boy‘,” he said.