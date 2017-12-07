Actor Ali Fazal says the upcoming film Fukrey Returns will be action-packed and fast-paced as compared to its first instalment — Fukrey.

“Fukrey released three years ago and many things have changed since then. My role will be far more interesting this time around and that was one of the first questions I asked my director (Mrighdeep Singh Lamba) as my character was boring in the first film, so I discussed the character graph with him in detail and understood the development of my character in Fukrey Returns,” Ali said in a statement.

“This time, the story is fast-paced and there’s a lot of action. Fukrey took time to introduce characters, now the audience know more about us so this time it’s ten notches up,” he added.

Trending

Fukrey Returns also features Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Priya Anand, Richa Chadda, Vishakha Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is scheduled to release on Friday.

The team of Fukrey Returns on Wednesday sought blessings at the Golden Temple here before the Bollywood film’s release on Friday. Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal along with director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba visited the holy temple.

The team, which is on a promotional spree, had visited Jalandhar, the hometown of Choocha aka Varun Sharma. On their way back, the team took a halt at the Golden Temple.