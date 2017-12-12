The Second Poster Of Kaala Released On The Eve Of Rajnikanth’s 67th Birthday

Thalaiva turns 67 today and his fans definitely cannot keep calm! Rajinikanth’s birthday is one of the most awaited and celebrated the day for his huge fan following. His fans go to all extents to make it grander year by year. On the superstars birthday, his fans got a wonderful surprise. The second poster of Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala was released at midnight on Monday. The first teaser look was released in May this year.

Donning a rugged look, Rajinikanth is seen wearing a greasy black shirt and sunglasses. The superstar looks intense and intimidating in the rough and tough avatar with his salt pepper hair look. He was seen emoting a similar expression in the first look poster too.

Actor and producer of Kaala, Dhanush tweeted, “Here you go!! The king of style our Superstar’s kaalaa 2nd look. #theswagofsuperstar #kaalaa #happybirthdaythalaiva.

The movie is directed by Pa.Ranjith. This is his second movie with the actor, the first being Kabali. Actor Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films is producing the film and Santhosh Narayanan is its music director. It will be released in Hindi as well as Telugu. Kaala also called Kaala Karikaalan is a drama film revolving around a man, who runs away from Tirunelveli in his childhood to Mumbai and becomes a powerful don living in the slums of Dharavi. He is Kaala or black a shade associated with evil and negativity to those who oppose him.

The film is said to be one of the most awaited films of 2018. It also has a string of popular actors including the Bollywood stars like Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, and Samuthirakani.

Kaala marks the 164th film of Rajinikanth’s long and successful career. We wish Rajni Sir a long life and good health on his birthday!