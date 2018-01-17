The New Muhurat Poster For Veere Di Wedding Is Out Now!

It seems that the year 2018 is the year of film’s postponement. After films like Padmaavat and Pari, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming Veere Di Wedding also gets postponed as we had notified you earlier. Veere Di Wedding was first supposed to be released on May 18, 2018. But the makers recently took to Twitter to make an official announcement that the film will be released on June 1, 2018. Now they have shared a second poster of the film with the new release date on it and we just can’t wait for something more from the film.

Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles, the poster from the film looks nothing less than a celebration in itself. We see the leading ladies striking their best poses and looking adorable. The vibrant colours blending into the image and the stunning outfits donned by the leading ladies make this poster a rather delightful one.

Earlier Kareena Kapoor Khan had said speaking about the film, “This is probably India’s real chick flick. It’s about four girls, four friends, who come together for my (character’s) wedding. It’s really interesting and fun. You watch it all the time in the west, but nobody really has the courage to make a chick flick here.”

There have been massive anticipation surrounding the film ever since its announcement, as two power producers Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor came together, to present the audiences with a fun ride that explores the spirit of the modern day Indian woman.

Releasing on the 1st of June, 2018 this girl gang entertainer is being directed by Shashank Ghosh.