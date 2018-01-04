2017 has been a year which didn’t give a lot of hits. 2018 will bring a host of new Bollywood films that would be high on both entertainment and content.

While we do know about the films that will be releasing next year, the dates have not yet been finalized for most. Within the few whose dates are finalized, many would be clashing too. Some of the clashes can be good whereas some may be harmful to the smaller budget movie because that will affect the business of the movies.

Aiyaary – Padman

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary had chances of a clash with 2.0, it was pushed to the next weekend. But then it was announced that Padman will be releasing on Republic Day instead of the big budget 2.0 and therefore Aiyaary was once again brought back to the initial date of release. It will be interesting to see this clash as Akshay Kumar is known for giving content-driven films and now there will be too!

Kaalakaandi – 1921 – Mukkabaaz

The year will start with Saif Ali Khan starrer Kalakaandi which looks like one hell of a movie too because it will be Delhi Belly director, AKshat Verma’s return! Well, that’s not it, it will clash with Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz which has been winning accolades over film festivals all over the world. But guess what, the list does not end here there is one more movie that releases on the same day which is a horror flick starring Zarine Khan and Karan Kundrra. The last part of the movie was a hit and now we can see if the movie works at the box office or no!

Trending

Race 3 – Fanne Khan

Salman Khan has joined the Race franchise and will headline the third installment of the series. Eid means it’s time for the Bollywood Bhaijaan to arrive at the theatres. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Race 3 will be directed by Remo D’Souza. Well, well, well, Eid 2018 will see Salman’s film clash with Fanne Khan, headlined by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor.

Pari – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Kartik Aaryan Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame will next be seen in Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor along with Nusrat Bharucha will be collaborating with Ranjan again for the third time. Not only them but actor Sunny Nijjar will also be seen as the third lead in the film. On the same day, Anushka Sharma’s “Pari” will also be released. The film talks about the mysterious love story. It will be Anushka Sharma’s third production with her production house, Clean Slate Films where she will be playing the titular role. Along with her, Parambrata Chatterjee is also a part of the film.

However, if Padmavati is going to release on Feb 9th, these movies will have to shift their release dates again. As we all know the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project was scheduled for December 1st 2017 but because of the ban of the movie all the other films move their release date!