Guess Who’s Arjun Kapoor’s Most Important Co-star In Mubarakan

Arjun Kapoor says the most important co-star in Mubarakan for him was his ownself. Arjun Kapoor has done around eight films of various genres in past 5 years in the film industry.

The talented actor says he had always wanted to be part of a comedy film and he has got that opportunity with Mubarakan.

Arjun Kapoor said,”Comedy was a genre I was dying to do ever since I became an actor. Besides, we haven’t seen that many comedies being made in the last five years. Having said that, I was also looking at humor that works pan India. And that’s where this film works for me as it’s not aimed to appeal to only the urban audience”

Arjun Kapoor also shared that the humor in Mubarakan doesn’t come from series of gags, he added, Mubarakan is a situational comedy and does not rely on gags. It’s a sort of No Entry meeting My Big Fat Greek Wedding.Also, if I am getting the opportunity to work with Anil Kapoor and Anees Bazmee in one film, then that means that I must have worked very hard in my life. Plus, I was getting the opportunity to do a double role, which doesn’t rely on mistaken identity.My most important co-actor was going to be me.This was a challenge I wanted to undertake just to see how it all came together”

Mubarakan is all set to represent the perfect Punjabi family setting and has generated immense buzz amongst the audiences with its trailer and all the songs which have been released till now.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.