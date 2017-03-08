New making video of ‘Trapped’ gives an insight on challenges faced by the crew

Trapped is creating much curiosity among the audience and to spur this excitement further, the makers have released another exciting behind-the-scenes making video of the film. The video gives us an insight into the hard work that went into making the movie as realistic as possible.

Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘Trapped‘ is India’s first survival drama where we witness the protagonist getting trapped in a house for days without food, water and electricity. The film showcases his battle to survive against all odds.

In the video, the director talks about how they had to choose the perfect location to give the film a realistic approach. It was shot on the 30th floor of an unoccupied building in Prabhadevi, Mumbai and there were days when there was no power and the entire crew had to climb up along with all the heavy equipment. Rajkummar Rao shares, “We’d shoot on the 30th-35th floor and there were times there was no power and it’s not easy to climb those many floors, especially when you’re not eating. But Vikram is amazing. He would decide to take the steps, and of course, when he’s doing it, everybody has to do it.”

The crew faced a lot of challenges during the shoot. The festival period was ongoing with Ganpati Visarjan, Navratri and Muharram happening, and the noise would disrupt the shoot every now and then. The challenge was to carry out the shoot correctly in simple and minimal requirements, as there were no big sets or grandeur. Shooting at night was a challenge for the director of photography (DOP), Siddharth Diwan. He says, “Shooting at night, I had to figure the aesthetic of it, because we’re talking about a guy stuck on the top floor and there is no electricity, so that was a big struggle for me, how do I put in lights!”

Makers had to get into intricate details to showcase the protagonist’s health deteriorate with every passing day. They had to carefully do his make-up, to see how the skin, the hair, and the body of the character turns out without nutrition.

Looks like the cast and crew have left no stone unturned in making the film look as realistic as possible, to reveal such a unique concept to the audience.

Reliance Entertainment presents Trapped, a Phantom Production and directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, slated to release on 17th March, 2017.