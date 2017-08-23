Readers maybe aware that the last few months were abuzz with the rumours about the suave Ranbir Kapoor being all set to take over the reins from the legendary Amitabh Bachchan as the host of the most famous TV game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati ‘ (Season 9). Amidst the same time, there were yet another set of the media which went overboard and even ‘declared’ that Amitabh Bachchan will now be replaced with the gorgeous beauties Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit.

Today was the day to put all of these (baseless) rumours to eternal rest, as today was the day when the undisputed king of Bollywood was announced (read ‘retained’) as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati (Season 9). The press conference for the same was as grand as the game show and its ethereal sets itself.

Speaking at the event, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Kaun Banega Crorepati celebrates the dreams and aspirations of the common man and their tryst with knowledge. The show is close to my heart and I am glad to host its 9th ninth edition on Sony Entertainment Television”. Echoing his sentiments and emotions was N.P. Singh (CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India), who said, “Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is a show that truly does Go-Beyond the ordinary to touch the lives of people from all walks of life. This show has always exemplified attainment via the power of knowledge. Guided by insights, KBC is back to Indian television in its 9thseason, in a new avatar that showcases some game-changing innovations.” On the other hand, Danish Khan (EVP-Business Head at Sony Entertainment Television (SET), said, ““One of the most relevant shows for India, Sony Entertainment Television is happy to present a fast-paced, thrilling, technologically upgraded season 9 of KBC with the most popular host in the television world, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.” Additionally, the quiz wizard Siddhartha Basu said, “The humongous number of registrations for a crack at the hot seat is one pointer to the enormous anticipation for the show. Along with much-loved features of the classic format, viewers can look forward to expect the unexpected this season, a turbo-charged version, with novel features, engaging contestants, and vibrant conduct by the host who’s the most – Amitabh Bachchan.”

This edition of KBC 9 will see the introduction of new lifelines. The hitherto ‘Phone-a-Friend’ lifeline will be revamped this season to Video-A-Friend. Additionally, an aptly titled new life-line ‘Jodidaar’ has been introduced – wherein the participant can bring along a partner to join him/her on the coveted hot seat. The game will be made more exciting with the introduction of a jackpot question for Rs. 7 crores. This will be an ‘All Or Nothing’ deal, where all the remaining lifelines of the contestants will terminate. The iconic live-sized cheques will be replaced with digital currency transferred directly into winner’s account via ‘Axis Bank’.

The first episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (Season 9) will start from August 28th at 9 pm on Sony channel.