The King of Pop is Akshara Haasan’s inspiration!

Akshara Haasan is a huge fan of Michael Jackson and considers the King of Pop as her inspiration.

In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, the Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana actress revealed that apart from her family, she is inspired by MJ big time! Akshara said, “I am a huge fan of Michael Jackson. He was one of the most all-rounder complete entertainers. He was a powerful performer, a genius, a brilliant man.” Regretting the pop star’s untimely demise, the actress said, “I wish he didn’t pass away as early as he did. It will be hard to find another MJ.”

Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur’s younger daughter Akshara made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Shamitabh alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush. The film had failed to leave a mark at the Box Office. Her second Bollywood outing Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana, which hit theatres today has opened to poor reviews from critics. But why a two-year gap between her two Bollywood ventures Shamitabh and Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana? Akshara said, “This film (Laali…) was shot at least one and a half years back. It was supposed to release last year but got delayed due to various reasons.”

Although Akshara did not clearly state the reason behind the film’s delay, her co-star Vivaan Shah has revealed in an exclusive interview with Koimoi that the movie’s release was postponed due to demonetization.

When asked if she feels a performance pressure, coming from a family of highly successful parents and sister (Shruti Haasan), the 25-year-old expressed that she doesn’t feel a pressure but there is an expectation from people around her to do better and she wants to carry the family’s legacy forward. The actress is making her big debut in Tamil with superstar Ajith Kumar in Siva’s Vivegam, for which shoot is presently going on. Vivegam is expected to hit theatres in August this year. Akshara also revealed that she is assisting her dad in his upcoming directorial which is a spy comedy-adventure film. The trilingual movie is titled Sabaash Naidu in Tamil and Telugu and Shabhash Kundu in Hindi.

Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana directed by Manish Harishankar also stars Vivaan Shah, Gurmeet Choudhary, Darshan Jariwala, Saurabh Shukla, Suhasini Mulay, Sanjay Mishra, Kavitta Verma and Ravi Kishan among others.