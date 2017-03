The team of Begum Jaan, starring Vidya Balan, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda and others, was present on The Kapil Sharma show. The ladies seemed to have had a fun time with Kapil and his team.

Vidya was seen sporting a black saree on the show and looked gorgeous as ever. Take a look at the pictures here:

1 of 25

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film is slated to release on 14th April, 2017. The trailer will be out next week.