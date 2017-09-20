The Kapil Sharma Show Might Not Be Back Till October

Kapil, who was once adored by millions, unfortunately, landed in trouble soon after the mid-flight fight with Sunil Grover. And since then he has been sailing in troubled waters. Moreover, his health has also been a major cause of concern. The star comedian, who will also be seen in a film titled Firangi’ is undergoing treatment at an Ayurvedic clinic in Bengaluru.

It was reported earlier that Kapil Sharma would make a comeback on TV with the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show in October, but that looks like a distant dream now.

Apparently, Kapil Sharma was supposed to undergo anti-toxification treatment at an Ayurvedic center in Bengaluru for 40 days, has returned to Mumbai. He apparently requested the therapists out there to let him go after 12 days because he had to complete his film Firangi which is slated to release in November.

According to a report in ZeeNews, Kapil Sharma’s friend gave a statement, “Kapil is feeling much better. I can sense the changes in him. He had been pushing himself too far during the last few years. His mind and body gave warning signals. He wasn’t taking these warnings seriously. Now, finally, God planned this break for him. And it has done him a world of good. Kapil has stopped drinking completely, at least, for now”

“The show will return only when Kapil has fully recovered. Kapil has realized health is the most important thing in life. As for the show, it is very dear to him and it isn’t going anywhere,” he added.

Recently, there were rumours of Sunil and Kapil joining forces again, Sunil may get the slot on which Kapil Sharma Show was earlier telecast. The makers are yet to confirm about Sunil Grover’s upcoming show but that has not stopped a million speculations from thriving. Months after he quit The Kapil Sharma Show following an infamous in-flight fight with the star comedian, Sunil is all set to make a comeback on the small screen and many are saying that his show may replace Kapil’s. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same!