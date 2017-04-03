The Kapil Sharma Show Fame Chandan Prabhakar Blessed With Baby Girl Shares First Pic

Chandan Prabhakar whom we know as Chaiwala from The Kapil Sharma Show has now become a proud father of a baby girl.

Chandan shared the good news with his fans on his social media account and wrote – “Wat a lovely mrng, If I write words they will create boundaries around my feelings which r infinite..bt I want to share it with the whole universe..n Yes its a feeling of becoming a FATHER…n now I m FATHER blessed with a baby girl..Thank u so much, God.”

An overwhelmed Chandan added, “Trying to xpress my happiness in words…Thanx Nandani…lots of love n hugs.”

He later even shared the first picture of him along with his daughter on social media with the caption “Me n my daughter….no words for this feelings. Love.”

Chandan has been married for two years, and this is the first child of the couple. Chandan’s wedding with Nandini was a low-key affair. His wife too belongs from Punjab.

Chandan Prabhakar is India’s popular stand-up comedian. He had won the second position in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3. He later garnered more popularity through Kapil’s famous show ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’. Later, he played the character of a Chaiwala in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. But post the ‘ugly fight in the flight‘ of Kapil Sharma with Sunil Grover AKA Dr. Mushoor Gulati, he too has boycotted the show along with Grover, Ali Asgar, and Sugandha Mishra.

The channel has now approached veteran comedian Raju Srivastava for The Kapil Sharma Show. Talking to media, Raju Srivastava confirmed that he is the new entry in the show, but he is still not sure how his character or act will be presented to the audience by the channel.