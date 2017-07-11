Latterly, upcoming Hollywood film The Black Prince had a music launch event, held at Siri Fort Auditorium with much grandeur.

The event was attended by nearly 2500 guests. The very own Sufi Singer, from the land of Punjab, Satinder Sartaaj, who is playing the pivotal character of Maharaja Duleep Singh in the film, enthralled the audience with his soulful voice. There was an atmosphere of spiritualism created while he sang, thereby, casting a divine spell on the attendees.

The concert was followed by poster revelation, and the music of the film was launched with the release of ‘Beet Jaania’N’, which happens to be third song from the film. This song is sung in the backdrop of the moment of separation of Maharaja Duleep Singh and his wife Maharani Bamba. Satinder Sartaaj, and a UK based female singer Dee Ajayi, have lent their voices to this extremely beautiful track, adding the much needed poetic, romantic, and parting elements.

The music of the film is released by Saga Music. Theatrical distribution in India, Australia, and New Zealand will be done by Seven Colors Entertainment, who has earlier, very successfully released films like Shivaay, Rustom, Commando 2, Running Shaadi, Lahoriye, etc.

‘The Black Prince’ will be released in 3 languages in English, Punjabi and Hindi in 18 countries.