The Ghazi Attack film which is based on war between India and Pakistan will have its trailer attached with Raees‘ release.

Raees, the most anticipated movie of 2017 which is set to release on 25th January will have the trailer of the much talked about movie ‘The Ghazi attack‘ attached to the film.

The film gives us in-depth knowledge about an underwater war that had taken place between India and Pakistan.

Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice to the narration of the trailer creating a powerful impact on the masses.

The trailer of ‘The Ghazi Attack‘ packs in action one expects from a war film, receiving good response from the audiences.

