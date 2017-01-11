Here are the first look pictures of all the pivotal characters of upcoming film The Ghazi Attack.

Rana Daggubati will be playing the character of LT. commander Arjun Varma who had remained underwater for 18 days during the Indo Pak war during 1971. The film has an eclectic cast including Kay Kay Menon, Taapsee Pannu and Atul Kulkarni.

Each and every detail about the film has added to the anticipation and has hit the right chord with the audience. The trailer has been released by its makers. Stay tuned as we will soon put up the trailer of this most anticipated film of 2017:

Karan Johar & AA Films Present, India’s first War-At-Sea film, THE GHAZI ATTACK, slated to release on 17th February 2017.