There’s no denying that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a powerhouse talent par excellence. At a point where roles are written keeping him in mind, the versatile star has come a long way. He was seen in films like Raees, Mom, Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Munna Michael and Monsoon Shootout.

While he got a lot of appreciation for his class act in all these films, his performance in Raees and Mom had more impact on the masses. Coming to the new year, the actor has an interesting line-up of films which include Manto, Photographer, Genuis and Netflix Mc Mafia releasing this year. Also, the tease of the actor’s biographical political drama Thackeray has created immense buzz too.

Says an industry source, “Presently, Nawazuddin continues to be one of the most sought after actors, given his incredible range, versatility and ability to effortlessly morph into characters. He came in as the underdog and today rules a space that is completely unique to him. Everyone today acknowledges the fact that he is a mainstream commercial star, including the leading superstars of the industry, who have worked with him in their recent mega blockbusters.”

