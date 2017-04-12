Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, a sports enthusiast, says he tries to chart his work schedule according to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. And he is so tuned into the match and the audience that he has some quirky observations to make.

Amitabh noted on his blog the different ways different individuals react when the camera focuses on them, catching them unguarded.

“When time holds you back till it is conducive for work to begin, how imaginative it gets to wake up and consider in what manner the day shall spread after reconfirming the timing of the days’ IPL game,” he wrote.

“And as you patiently wind up all else around and about you, for that prized moment, you discover sides to your observation that may have never been noticed… like watching the reactions of those in the stadium when the camera catches them and they suddenly find themselves on the large screen,” added the 74-year-old.

Of his own observations, he mentioned how women in the audience usually smile or adjust their hair simultaneously, and then their hands go on to cover their mouth.

“Why the smile is the most beautiful in all the female gender… but that is what they first protect. Shy, conscious, bad teeth, forgot the lipstick… I wonder,” he quipped.

Talking of “gentlemen of age”, he noted that they have that very pleasant smile in acknowledgment almost to the cameraman who captures them as they sit hatted, spectacled and in wonder.

He had an observation on senior citizens too.

According to them, they “are there to find the time and space to be able to catch up with the news in their daily newspaper”. And the newspaper, he feels, is held and poised in such manner that they help in destroying the opportunity of those seated by them to be seen by the camera department.

For Big B, the camera department at all these events have an “uncanny knack of being able to catch the player at some of the most embarrassing moments during the course of the play”. These include spitting and blowing the intricate contents of their ‘snich’ and ‘snort’.

“And pray… Why does everyone on the pitch, have an amused smile or laugh, when a player gets hit by the ball on his… (pardon the pun)… They do have protective guards to put in safety, their respective ‘tea sets’… But why the laugh and the amusement… It’s the most hurting injury!”

So, tell us your observations and let the fun discussion get started!