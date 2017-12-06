The Cast Of Thugs Of Hindostan Is All Set For Their Thailand Schedule!

One of the most awaited films of 2018, Thugs of Hindostan, has started its crucial third schedule in Thailand. The team has previously shot in Malta and Mumbai.

A source reveals, “Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima left for Thailand yesterday to start shooting this important schedule. Everything is under the wraps as the crew has been instructed to not inform anyone, anything about the nature of the Thailand shoot. Some say the trio will film some massive, jaw-dropping action sequences in Thailand. The team is set to shoot in the never-seen-before exotic jungles of Thailand which will add to the scale of the movie. It will be a visual spectacle for audiences when they see the scenes that are going to be filmed in these forests!”

The informer adds, “Katrina is busy with Tiger Zinda Hai promotions so the team is currently going to film portions that don’t involve her. She is set to join Aamir and Bachchan as soon as Tiger releases.”

Apart from them, The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and also stars Katrina Kaif. The Diwali entertainer, Thugs of Hindostan, is set to release on 7th November 2018.

Thugs of Hindostan will see Aamir share screen space with Big B for the first time. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for Thugs of Hindostan alongside superstar Aamir Khan here, says the cast and crew of the upcoming film have been advised to wear masks on the set after a few of them took leave due to the common cold.

“At work on the sets its like a zombied region as masked men and women move about dextrously getting work done, one way or the other… Masked? Yes, masked…for we have or rather one of the AD’s (additional directors) that are in charge of medical and environ and weather conditions, have been investigating the rapid rise, from the absence register of those that work on production,” Amitabh wrote on his blog on Friday night.

“And their research and analysis have found the reason to be, an influx, an invasion, a tidal wave of immense destructive power, a storm more powerful than those that are repeatedly hitting the South West coasts of the US… The common cold,” he added.

Amitabh later said that he is shooting “day and night” for Thugs of Hindostan.

“Time for the bed and perhaps a few more pictures from ‘TOH’ where I shoot day and night… So here are the pictures from the very important YRF production: ‘Thugs of Hindostan‘ Naah… that cannot be done just yet. Sorry about that,” he wrote.