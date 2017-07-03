The Cast Of Gold Begins The First Schedule Of Shooting In London

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s collaboration titled Gold starring Akshay Kumar kickstarted the shoot in London.

Gold is based on hockey and is helmed by Reema Kagti, who had been extensively working on the script for some time.

The first schedule with the cast has kicked off in London and is continuing in full force. The film’s cast also includes Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal and Vineet Singh.

Trending :

Reema, who was engrossed in developing the project for a while shares, “Love for sports is one of the few things which unites people from all walks of life. Having been inspired by our win at the 48 Olympics, I’ve been wanting to tell this story of our great win for a while now. There is this sense of great adrenaline rush that sports films bring out which only a few genres manage to do. The film and all the characters in the film are fictitious and inspired by certain historical events.”

Akshay Kumar recently shared the first look from the film. The look had wowed his fans completely, now they are waiting for the film to hit the theaters soon! In the monochrome first look, Akshay is seen wearing a mustache, carrying a sling bag and donning a chequered waistcoat.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Gold is Excel Entertainment’s next big release after the much anticipated Raees.

The film is directed by Reema Kagti and will hit the theaters on 15th August 2018. Meanwhile, the actor has Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which delves into the importance of having a toilet in a house, lined up for release on August 11 this year.