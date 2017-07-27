The Black Prince’s Director and Team visit Bamba Sutherland’s Grave

Directed by Kavi Raz, The Black Prince is creating a buzz not only in Punjab but also overseas. Released on 21st July 2017, the movie got a profound opening on its first weekend.

The major reason for such a humungous success is not only the presence of Veteran Actress Shabana Azmi and Punjab’s young sensation Satinder Sartaaj but also the storyline.

Which is not only connecting the youth of Punjab but also praised by those who wants to know and learn more about the Indian history and valour of their heroes.

The film is based on the son of Maharaja Ranjit Singh (after whose name prestigious Ranji Trophy in Cricket is named in India), Maharaja Duleep Singh.

The storyline of the film shows the cruelty of the British Empire with Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s wife Maharani Jindan Kaur and son Maharaja Duleep Singh after his death.

Separation of Maharaj Duleep Singh and Maharani Jindan Kaur as he was sent to England to Queen Victoria, where she provided Maharaja Duleep Singh with the title “The Black Prince“

To celebrate its first weekend and to pay homage to the Daughter of The Black Prince – Maharaja Duleep Singh, Kavi Raz who is director of the movie, Rup Magon who is portraying the role of Arur Singh and Sophie Stevens who is playing the role of Wife of Maharaja Duleep Singh and Mother of Bamba Sutherland in the film visited her grave “White Cemetry” or “Gora Kabristan” in Lahore (now in Pakistan)

The storyline of the film also inculcates Maharaja Duleep Singh’s struggle to take back the old glory where his father Maharaja Ranjit Singh ruled. which was snatched by Britishers once.

Trending :

Bamba Sutherland, being a warrior blood came back to India to join the roots her ancestors belonged to and due to her efforts, her grandmother Maharani Jindan Kaur’s ashes were allowed to be transferred from Bombay to Lahore.

Written and Directed by Kavi Raz, the film is produced by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and digitally managed by Unisys Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd.

It has released worldwide in 3 different languages viz. English, Hindi, and Punjabi