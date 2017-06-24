London premiere of The Black Prince was held recently and it has received some amazing reviews. It was screened at the very prestigious theatre, the British Film Institute.

The film met with overwhelming response from the audience & especially from the film fraternity as Ashutosh Gowarikar, Gurinder Chadha and Harbhajan Bhajji. A warm message from Satinder Sartaj for all “Thank you very much for this love & support-Sartaaj.”

Take a look at the video featuring Satinder and all others at the London premiere:

Actor Satinder Sartaj will be seen essaying the role of Maharaja Duleep Singh in the upcoming film The Black Prince. To pay homage to the late King, Satinder recently also visited the grave of Maharaja Duleep Singh in Elveden, Norfolk, where he was buried with his family as a Christian.

This film will showcase the untold story of the last ruler of Punjab, Maharaja Duleep Singh and the heart-rending ups and downs that this last heir of the richest kingdom of India had to go through.

Maharaja Duleep Singh was the motivational force behind Indian freedom struggle and not many know about it because the then British rulers, fearing his personality influence, didn’t give him exposure to his native land and instead confined him in the precincts of British kingdom.

Shabana Azmi will be seen donning the character of Duleep’s mother Maharani Jindan. Director of the film Kavi Raz has very delicately balanced these chapters of Punjab’s history.