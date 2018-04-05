The Accidental Prime Minister First Look: Anupam Kher Is The Perfect Mirror Image Of Manmohan Singh

The Accidental Prime Minister, a political drama based on the book by Sanjaya Baru and with veteran actor Anupam Kher in the lead role has commenced principal photography in London on Monday.

The Accidental Prime Minister is a political drama that traces the making and unmaking of former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh. The film has captured the nation’s imagination ever since the first poster of the movie, featuring Anupam Kher bearing an uncanny resemblance to the former PM was released a few months ago.

Speaking about the project, Anupam Kher said, “The opportunity of portraying a contemporary personality like Dr. Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister is an immense challenge for me as an actor. He is part of a 24/7 media era where world knows his persona minutely. I have been internalizing this character for the past few months. I look forward to translating that effort into cinematic reality.”