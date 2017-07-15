After winning all accolades and praises in India, Deepika Padukone has impressed everyone with her performance in Hollywood flick xXx: The Xander Cage.

The actress has bagged 3 nominations for her debut flick in Teen Choice Awards 2017, while Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra also nominated in Best Villain category for Baywatch.

Trending :

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has been confirmed to reprise her role in the sequel of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage. Her Bollywood film Padmavati, shooting for which is currently underway, is slated to release on 17th November this year.

Post that, Deepika Padukone will share screen space with Irrfan Khan once again after “Piku” for Vishal Bhardwaj’s yet untitled production. The film will be directed by Honey Trehan who is a casting director and assistant director known for “Omkara”, “Udta Punjab” and “Kaminey”.

The film is based on one of the chapters from S. Hussain Zaidi’s book “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”. Deepika will essay the role of feared mafia don Rahima Khan popularly known as Sapna Didi, while Irrfan will play a local gangster.

While Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her 2nd Hollywood flick Isn’t It Romantic? along with American actor Adam DeVine.

The rom-com directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson also stars Australian actors Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson. Wilson stars as Natalie alongside Liam Hemsworth as Blake, a handsome client; Adam Devine, as her earnest best friend, Josh; and Priyanka Chopra as yoga ambassador Isabella. The film is scheduled to hit theatres right on Valentine’s Day 2019!

She is also currently shooting for another Holly film titled A Kid Like Jake. The film is based on the play written by Daniel Pearle, which tells the story of a young four-year-old boy, Jake who appears to favour Cinderella dresses and toys for girls. His parents hope to get him into an elite, New York City private school but can’t afford the hefty price tag. The school’s director encourages them to play up their son’s interest in feminine things in hopes to land a scholarship.